“Cambria County Goes Back to School Community Fair” to be held

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Vision 2025 Capture Team, Bridging Cambria County, is inviting folks to a “Cambria County Goes Back to School Community Fair” to learn about some of the community organizations in the area.

Organizers say the event will feature special visits from representatives of art. There will also be entertainment and activities like face painting, a petting zoo and ancestry research. Door prizes and tickets to venues will be chanced off throughout the evening as well.

The fair is free for all to attend. It’s being held at the Cambria County Library, Thursday, September 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.