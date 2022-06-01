CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gas station/convenience store was reportedly broken into on back-to-back days over Memorial Day weekend and state police are searching for answers.

State police were called to the One Stop Shop on Main Street in Gallitzin over the holiday weekend for reported burglaries, one Friday, May 27, and the other Saturday, May 28.

On Friday, police say an unknown actor used a rock just before 1 a.m. to break the glass out of a front door and enter the store. Once inside they filled a garbage bag with Omega brand Delta-8 THC cartridges and then ran from the scene.

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, police report that three different unknown actors all showed up and again used a rock to break the glass out of a front door. They went inside and more Omega Delta-8 THC was stolen as well as various boxes of cigarettes.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Police didn’t say if the two burglaries had any connection.

Anyone with any information about either, or both, burglaries is asked to call state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.