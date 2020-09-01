Cambria County Fire School receives proceeds from Chernisky Classic

PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Fire School received the proceeds from the 6th annual Chernisky Classic 5 and 10k race.

Organizers of the race scattered start times to spread out runners in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

The money will help the school pay for equipment and maintenance for the rest of the year.

“First responders, it can be 2 in the morning, 2 in the afternoon, 5 in the morning, 5 at night, it could be icy, snowy, bad weather they go out and they save lives, protect lives and protect property. This is a way to get the training,” said Tom Chernisky.

Officials from the fire school say they are accepting donations which can be made by calling the school.

