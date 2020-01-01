Cambria County fire companies enter partnership

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cresson Volunteer Fire Department has entered into a partnership with the Community Volunteer Fire Company of Lily to form the Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department effective in 2020.

In Cambria County, they will be known as Department 77, operating two stations, 70 and 72.

Services that you already receive will not be affected by this.

You will still call 911, and the appropriate vehicles and staff will respond.

Additional resources may also respond from their sister station, depending on the situation.

Their Facebook pages and websites will also be merging to provide routine updates, and once this occurs, you will automatically be redirected to the new sites.

All future correspondence and fundraising newsletters will reflect this name change.

This merger will provide services equal to or better than previously provided services and to assure that they will exist in each community well into the future.