CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Cambria County Farm Bureau members were vocal at this year’s legislature tour Tuesday, Aug. 23, expressing their ongoing issues with congressional leaders.

The legislature tour aims to showcase farmers’ hard work and tell congressional leaders their concerns. Every year, it’s held at a different farm. This year’s tour took place at David Myer’s Dairy Farm in Summerhill.

State Representative Glenn Thompson and John Joyce and State Senator Wayne Langerholc were among the congressional leaders that attended. The meeting opened with discussions on national agriculture issues.

Some topics include climate and sustainability, federal milk marketing orders, and rural broadband.

President of the Cambria County Farm Bureau, Marty Yahner, said that it’s essential to continue to discuss these issues because they affect everyone. Despite some problems being more complicated, their priorities need to be expressed.

“Some issues we talk about for many years because the issues are complicated, whether on the state or national level,” Yahner said. “We have to keep hammering away as farm bureau for our priorities and what we want to happen or not to happen.”

On the national level, the Farm Bureau believes more funding can be given to agricultural research and continuing to practice sustainable methods. For dairy, they want changes within the Federal Milk Marketing Orders.

The Farm Bureau believes that dairy farmers should be able to vote on these orders regarding milk prices and farm profitability.

Lastly, they discussed rural broadband and bringing more opportunities to the area.

Owner of Valewood Farms, Carissa Idle-Westrick, said another concern around dairy farmers is bringing whole milk back in school lunches. Under current regulations, students are served low-fat and nonfat milk.

“It does create challenges for dairy processors because there are two different products and different cartons we have in stock,” Idle-Westrick said. “So, we would certainly like the standard to be consistent.”

Collectively, the farmers are still experiencing supply chain issues and rising inflation costs. Yahner noted that fertilizer costs are double or triple in previous years, and the same goes for other input costs.

He thinks the pandemic allowed more people to understand all the problems farmers endure. Consumers ultimately saw the effects through the empty shelves and higher costs of everyday products.

“American consumer maybe has a better appreciation where the food comes from and don’t take it for granted,” Yahner said. “The supply chain is only as strong as the weakest link; when it breaks, that’s when store shelves go empty, and food prices go up. So what we do in farm bureau our issues affect every person.”

However, the Farm Bureau members appreciated that the congressional leaders attended the meeting. In return, congressional leaders enjoy these opportunities to hear and receive first-hand farming experience.

State Senator Wayne Langerholc said it’s a good opportunity to hear about the issues. He noted that the opportunity to hear feedback and concerns can then be channeled into a helpful way.

“It’s good to come here and be on the farm and hear about the issues that impact them the most,” Langerholc said. “As said, most great ideas have been born out of these meetings and lead to bills that have been introduced subsequently been signed into law.”