Cambria County DUI Task Force to conduct sobriety checkpoint

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sobriety checkpoint will take place between July 23 and July 25 at a predetermined location by the Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney of Cambria County.

According to a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney’s office, the checkpoint will be focusing on both drugs and alcohol-impaired drivers. The goal of the checkpoint will be to show how committed the county is to reduce the amount of alcohol and drug-related vehicle accidents.

The Task Force is made up of police departments all across Cambria County. Every year there are checkpoints and roaming DUI patrols.

The Task Force wants to remind citizens that:

DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.

Before drinking, have a designated driver.

Know how prescription medicne affects you.

If you become impared, call a sober friend or family memebr, or an Uber or taxi.

If you know someoen who is imaipred and about to drive then get them an alternate means of travel- friends don’t let friedns who are imapired drive.