Cambria County DUI checkpoints this weekend, Aug. 20 through 22

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force and District Attorney will be conducting a “sobriety checkpoint” at a predetermined location this weekend.
Uniformed officers from police departments across the county will be located at the checkpoint from Aug. 20 to 22, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.
It will focus on both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers to help reduce the risk of traffic collisions and fatalities associated with DUI.
As always, the task force urges people to keep the following in mind:
- Don’t drink and drive
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver
- Know how prescription medications affect you
- If you become impaired, call a sober friend/family member or an Uber/Taxi
- If someone you know is impaired and about to drive, help them find an alternative means of travel
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.