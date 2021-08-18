Cambria County DUI checkpoints this weekend, Aug. 20 through 22

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force and District Attorney will be conducting a “sobriety checkpoint” at a predetermined location this weekend.

Uniformed officers from police departments across the county will be located at the checkpoint from Aug. 20 to 22, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

It will focus on both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers to help reduce the risk of traffic collisions and fatalities associated with DUI.

As always, the task force urges people to keep the following in mind:

Don’t drink and drive

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

Know how prescription medications affect you

If you become impaired, call a sober friend/family member or an Uber/Taxi

If someone you know is impaired and about to drive, help them find an alternative means of travel