Cambria County Drug Coalition to host “Recovery in the Valley”

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is celebrating National Recovery Month this weekend.

“Recovery in the Valley,” is a family-friendly event to promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery while promoting the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.

The event will feature keynote speakers, highlighting four paths, including faith-based, medication-assisted treatment, mental health support and 12-step.

Prevention Support Specialist for the drug coalition, Natalie Kauffman, says that recovery isn’t possible without help from the community.

“As a community, in order to recover as a community, we need community support. This is a way to come out and show support to those struggling with substance abuse conditions as well as mental health conditions.”

The event is hosted in partnership with Behavioral Health of Cambria County, The Seal of Cambria County, Magellan Healthcare and was planned by the Recovery Workgroup of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.

It will take place at Central Park in downtown Johnstown, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m and will also feature vendors, games and a photo booth.