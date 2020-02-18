Cambria County Drug Coalition to host a workshop to honor lives lost to substance use

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is hosting a workshop tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to honor lives lost to substance use through a quilt project.

The quilt project is in partnership with the Pennsylvania Recovery Organization Alliance.

Each quilt has eight panels that are personally designed by family and friends of those lost.

Materials like craft supplies and fabric will be provided for families, however you’re encouraged to bring pictures of your loved one.

Jason Riligio, Chair for the Recovery Workgroup with the coalition, says it’s important for people to be able to honor those lost.

“This is an ongoing project, it doesn’t end at our workshop but if you’re interested in even seeing what we’re doing please come out and see us. You can take your quilt panel, construct it with your family and bring it back to the drug coalition.”

They will be hosting another workshop next Thursday in Ebensburg at the U.P.M.C. Home Health Care at 118 Ebony Road from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tonight’s event is being held at the Central Park Complex downtown.