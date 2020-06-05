Cambria County Drug Coalition teams up with local pharmacies to help folks get rid of unwanted medication

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition has teamed up with 15 pharmacies across the county to help folks get rid of unused and unwanted medication.

Those Value Drug Pharmacies were given Deterra deactivation pouches that you can put pills, patches or liquid into.

The drug coalition says it’s a safe way for you to safely dispose of your medication.

“It will tell how to open them up, dispose of them and then they fill it with a little bit of water, they swish it around and then they dispose of it right into their trash. It deactivates the prescription medications in such a way that they could no longer be used in their original form,” says Ronna Yablonski, Executive Director for the coalition.

The bags can be picked up at participating pharmacies and more information on where to find a pharmacy near you can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.