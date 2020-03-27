Cambria County Drug Coalition provides free resources to the community

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With non-life sustaining businesses being told to close, the Cambria County Drug Coalition has changed how they are serving the community.

The coalition is now posting resources online to help those struggling with addiction.

Those resources include training, events, meetings and ways to get help, like utilizing the Department of Drug and Alcohol Program.

“One of the things that the drug coalition works really hard to do is promote the message that recovery in all of its forms is possible. We know that there is a lot of different pathways to recovery and that’s going to look different for everyone..so DDAP has done a really great job of actually pulling all of those resources together,” said Prevention and Support Specialist with the coalition, Natalie Kauffman.

Resources from the D.D.A.P. can be found by clicking here.

You can also call their 24/7 line at 1-800-662-HELP for access to treatment options.

You can follow along with the Cambria County Drug Coalition on their Facebook page.