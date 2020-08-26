Cambria County Drug Coalition launches two campaigns to raise awareness for underage drinking and vaping

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition has launched two campaigns addressing underage drinking and vaping in the county.

According to a Pennsylvania Youth Survey in 2019, vaping nicotine and alcohol consumption are the two most misused substances for teens in Cambria County.

The “My Life My Quit,” campaign by Adagio Health focuses on the dangers of vaping and how younger people can stop.

The coalition’s second campaign focuses on underage drinking.

“The “Parents Who Host Campaign is really targeted at adults and understanding that not only is supplying alcohol to minors illegal, it’s also extremely detrimental to their developing brains. The sooner you introduce a substance to it under the age of 25, before it’s fully developed, it sets that person up for future substance use disorder,” said Natalie Kauffman, Project Coordinator with the Cambria County Drug Coalition.

She says more information about the two campaigns and how to get involved can be found on their website by clicking here.