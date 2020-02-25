Cambria County Drug Coalition hosting another quilt workshop to honor lives lost to substance use

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is hosting another workshop on Thursday night to honor those lives lost to substance use through a quilt project.

Each quilt has eight panels that are personally designed by family and friends.

Materials like craft supplies and fabric will be provided for families, however, you’re encouraged to bring pictures of your loved one.

The quilt project is in partnership with the Pennsylvania Recovery Organization Alliance.

Jason Riligio, Chair for the Recovery Workgroup with the coalition, says it’s important for people to be able to honor those lost.

“This is an ongoing project, it doesn’t end at our workshop but if you’re interested in even seeing what we’re doing please come out and see us. You can take your quilt panel, construct it with your family and bring it back to the drug coalition,” Riligio said.

The workshop on Thursday, February 27 is open to the public and is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the U.P.M.C. Home Healthcare at 118 Ebony Road.