CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices.

For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free.

On both days American Graffiti will be shown at 8 p.m. and then Grease will be at 10 p.m. The ticket booth ONLY accepts cash so patrons are asked to have money ready upon arrival.

You’re also asked to have one person pay for the car to prevent slowing down the lines. A snack bar will be open before the movie and remains open during the intermission before the second.

10 minutes after the second movies start the snack bar will close.

During the movies, patrons are expected to keep their cars “dark”.

The drive-in theatre is located at 425 Theatre road. For more information about rules and guidelines you can contact them at 814-344-8684 or through the Hi-way Drive-In Theatre Facebook page.