Cambria County Deputy Sheriff passes away

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon has passed away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Dixon became Deputy Sheriff in 2005 and worked in various positions within the courthouse. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Dixon died Tuesday after a brief illness, noting that this a great loss to their office in a year deeply filled with sorrow.

“Most notably he would be found every Monday morning working the front door with a smile on his face,” the sheriff’s office said. “He will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to Ross’ wife, Kathy, and his family.”