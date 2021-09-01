BREAKING: Cambria County dam reaches capacity, residents evacuated

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m., the Wilmore Dam is 2 ft. over capacity and is being inspected for potential failure, according to Revloc Fire Company.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilmore and Summerhill Borough residents are being told by officials to evacuate immediately as the dam reaches its capacity.

Wilmore Dam has crested its banks, meaning water levels have reached a critical stage in the area, according to the Franklin Borough Fire Department.

Corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill.

Willow Beach Road about 1 mile from the Wilmore Dam. The water is overflowing from the North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River.

Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Near Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Franklin and East Conemaugh Boroughs reside in the flood plain and should be vigilant.

Cambria County CARES alert system said the Forest Hills High School is open for those needing a place to go.

Details are limited at this time. Crews are heading to the scene, and the article will be updated as more information can be confirmed.