Cambria County DA: Three arrested in meth, firearms bust

Suspected methamphetamine, $1,100 in U.S. Currency, drug paraphernalia, and firearms seized during a search warrant on Oct. 15, 2021.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were arrested Friday after drugs and several guns are found in a Cambria County home.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said a search warrant was executed at the residence on the 7900 block of Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township. Authorities arrested Kenneth Milko, 32, Jacob Simmons, 35, and Chris McDaniels, 37.

Milko was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance after authorities found methamfetamine, $1,100 in cash, drug-related items and several firearms during the search.

Simmons was arrested on outstanding warrants and McDaniels was arrested for a probation violation.

“Thank you to the many law enforcement agencies for their hard work and commitment to ridding our streets of drugs,” said District Attorney Neugebauer. “This case demonstrates the resources available to all corners of Cambria County and how those resources are used to keep our citizens safe. Citizens are reminded to report suspicious activity, if you see something, say something.”

The Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County SERT, PA Office of Attorney General, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cresson Twp. Police, Cresson Boro Police, Jackson Twp. Police, and the Johnstown Police Department K9 Unit all assisted in the search warrant execution and arrests.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.