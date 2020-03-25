Cambria County Courthouse now holding preliminary hearings for some defendants via video

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Cambria County preliminary hearings for incarcerated defendants will now be held via video call.

The initiatives was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus by preventing prisoners from being transferred between the courts and the Cambria County Prison.

The county’s eight magisterial courts will remain open with minimal staff.

“The courtroom will clear out. If they need to have a conversation with their attorney’s they can do so in private. Once those conversations are over, the attorney will alert the District Attorney’s office and support staff. Everyone then goes back in the room and we’d proceed with the hearing as if we were all standing next to each other,” says Greg Neugebauer, District Attorney for Cambria County.

Neugebauer says this is what preliminary hearings in Cambria County could look like in the future, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.