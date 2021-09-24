Cambria County couple accused of forcing child watch them have sex, participate

47-year-old James Gaunt and 36-year-old Tracy Gaunt are behind bars for sexually assaulting a child, police said.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork couple is behind bars after police report they allegedly had sex in front of a child under the age of 13 and forced him to participate.

The child told investigators in a March interview that 47-year-old James Gaunt and 36-year-old Tracy Gaunt, both of South Fork, would sexually assault him on more than one occasion, according to charges filed.

During one of the incidents, Tracy said she wanted to have sex with James, and they did so in front of the child. Tracy asked the child to have sex, and he said no, so she hit him with a broom. James also demanded the child do as he did.

The child then told investigators that they forced him to do so anyway.

James and Tracy refused to answer any questions during an interview in August, charges noted.

Both James and Tracy were arraigned on felony charges including corruption of minors and indecent assault.

As of Thursday, they’ve been confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $50,000 cash each. Their preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 30.