CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that they received their reaccreditation under the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.

This accreditation is the third time the county has received this title, the second time under coroner Jeff Lees. Lees said it’s in his power to ensure they maintain high standards when doing investigations.

Lees described it as a months-long process of submitting materials for review. The county had to meet 288 standards, including administrative, forensic, investigative, and facility reviews.

The IACME requires 100% compliance with mandatory standards and 90% of all applicable standards. The county met 100% of the required standards across the five categories. Then had 100% of the applicable standards in four categories and 98% in one.

Lees said that these credentials make them reputable and convincing when they testify. Additionally, it shows they’re doing a great service for the people of Cambria County when conducting investigations.

“It’s a credit to these standards from within the office, especially my staff, for applying these standards and investigative practices within the field,” Lees said. “That leads us to this easy passing grade.”

Cambria County is one of six counties in the commonwealth to receive these credentials.