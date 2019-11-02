Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority extends Ghost Town Trail

NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority unveiled a new extension to the Ghost Town Trail.

The quarter-mile addition stretches from Edward to Lincoln Street in Nanty Glo.

The project was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Executive Director for the authority, Cliff Kitner, says the trail can make it safer for bikers and walkers.

“With the trail systems that run through these communities, it keeps the bikes off-road, it keeps the walkers off-road and gives them a safe place to get from community asset to community asset.”

The next step is getting more funding so they can complete the 32-mile loop around the trail.