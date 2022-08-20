The Penn Highlands Community College will distribute more COVID-19 funds to students.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Making its 20th appearance in September will be the annual Cambria County Community College Fair.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, students will be at the fair, which will also feature colleges and universities all across the Commonwealth, will take place at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Richland Campus.

The entire community is welcome to enjoy the fair that promotes higher education as well as opportunities to the public that are either career or educational.

There will members of different schools in Pennsylvania, such as technical schools, business colleges, cosmetology schools and universities, branches of the military, banks, local businesses, and more, that will be on-hand to speak with attendees.

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is the sponsor of the 20th Annual Cambria County College Fair.