Cambria County Commissioners and senator honor all-time winningest wrestling coach at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Commissioners and Senator’s office honored a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown wrestling coach, who became the all-time winningest coach in college wrestling history earlier this month.

Coach Pat Pecora has been coaching for 44 years and on February 7, he picked up the 617th win of his career, setting the N.C.A.A. record.

Cambria County Comissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt, as well as Senator Wayne Langerholc were in attendance for the presentation.

Pecora says it’s a surreal feeling.

“It wasn’t accomplished by one man alone, it was accomplished by a group of people and I got to share it with all of the guys who wrestled at Pitt-Johnstown over the years so that’s something special to me.”

Pecora picked up another win last week and when asked if he is going for 700 wins, he laughed and said he’s taking it day by day.