Cambria County Chamber of Commerce and JWF Industries discuss cancelation of Business Showcase for Commerce

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this week, JARI and the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce announced they’d be canceling the 30th annual Business Showcase for Commerce in Johnstown.

The showcase was originally scheduled for late May and then pushed back to August because of the coronavirus until being canceled this week.

With many of the people coming from all over the country and even outside of the country, the decision to cancel seemed inevitable.

“We kept hoping things would kind of change but really with the gathering restrictions still what they are, showcase brings in about 2,000 people over a three day period so that’s a lot of people. Even if the gathering restrictions are to change between now and Labor Day we didn’t anticipate that they were going to open up that much,” said Amy Bradley, President of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce.

The showcase brings in hundreds of business to network and announce defense contracts.

JWF Industries brought in seven contracts for more than $100 million last year. President and CEO, Bill Polacek says they should be fine and already have contracts signed for next year.

“In 2021 our sales will be higher than it is this year. The opportunity to network with some of the local suppliers makes it a little tougher but we’ll work around that.”

Polacek adds that all 330 of their local employees continued working through the pandemic and that he doesn’t see that changing.

Even with contracts still secured, the cancelation is a big loss for local businesses.

“You’re just seeing this trend and it’s really hard and we feel for our business community because this will impact them and we know that,” said Bradley.

She says even when money may be tough, shopping and eating locally can go a long way for our community.