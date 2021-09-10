Cambria County bridge dedicated to local war hero

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ceremony was held in Johnstown Friday to dedicate a bridge in honor of a local war hero who gave his life in service to our country.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of September 11, State Rep. Frank Burns joined the family of Mike Capelli at the Cambria County War Memorial for an official ceremony naming the Technical Sergeant Mike Capelli Memorial Bridge on State Route 3041 in Jackson Township. Capelli served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

“Mike Capelli was a young man from Nanty-Glo when he, like thousands of other young men, shipped off to Europe to stop the greatest evil our nation has known,” said Burns. “His, and their, selfless service is especially poignant today, as we remember those who lost their lives almost 20 years ago and all of those who have stepped up to defend our great nation.”

During Capelli’s service, he was wounded many times and performed many acts of heroism for which he was decorated during his tours of Italy, Germany and France. On Jan. 8, 1945, in Wildenguth, France, Technical Sergeant Capelli was shot and killed during an attack by German SS Troopers.

He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.