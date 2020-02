JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Bar Association is holding a free event to help police, fire or E.M.S. personnel to set up simple wills.

Simple wills are wills that leave estates to someone’s spouse, children or other beneficiaries in equal shares without a trust.

The event will be held at the Sahlaney & Dudeck Law Office in Johnstown Friday at 3 p.m.