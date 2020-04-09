Cambria County Backpack Project adjusts how they are serving kids in the community

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more and more people out of work, the Cambria County Backpack Project has seen a rise in applications.

The project would normally deliver their bags of food to kids at the schools, but with the schools closed, some have set up distribution points throughout the area.

The Greater Johnstown School District has set up locations in Coopersdale, Solomon, Prospect, Oakhurst and at the Johnstown Middle School.

They’d typically serve around 400 kids meals for the weekends, but now that number has surged to nearly 500 kids on a weekly basis.

“Some of the kids rely on the meals at school and now that there is no school they aren’t receiving those meals that they rely on so this is especially important now,” says Kylee Doyle, coordinator for the backpack project. “Monetary donations are always needed because we are solely funded through grants and donations. Checks can be made out to the Cambria County Backpack Project or you can send or drop off any cash or checks.”

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Learning Lamp on 2025 Bedford Street.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.