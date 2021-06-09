Cambria Co. receives state grants to aid in criminal justice programs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $155,000 in state grants were awarded to criminal justice programs in Cambria County, according to State Representative, Frank Burns.

The first grant of $90,000 is to support non-incarceration programs for criminal offenders, including monitoring and house arrest. This grant will also provide education, training and treatment to transition offenders back into society.

The second grant of $165,169 is to help offset the costs of adult probation programs in the county.

“Once again I’m working to fund law enforcement, to support the men and women who keep us safe and make sure our criminal justice system has the resources it needs,” Burns said. in a press release.