Cambria Co. man smoked, drank waiting for police after striking woman and child

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson man was arrested after police say they responded to a 911 call about the man assaulting a mother and child when they found him in a detached garage smoking and drinking.

According to the report, 37-year-old Adam Sloan, of Cresson, was at a home on the night of Feb. 6, when he got into an argument with the mother that reportedly turned physical. The child then tried to intervene and help his mother before also being physically assaulted.

Police say the duo then ran to a bedroom and called 911. Sloan then allegedly went to the detached garage where he continued drinking and smoking until police arrived and took him into custody for simple assault and harassment.

Sloan was released on $30,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.