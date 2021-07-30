Cambria Co. Firefighters Convention final stretch: Who will win?

WTAJ staff competed in the Battle of the Barrel event July 25 hosted by Patton Volunteer Fire Company. This competition kicked off the week-long Cambria County Firefighters Association Convention.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend wraps up the week-long Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association Convention in Patton, so we compiled the line-up of events to make sure you don’t miss what’s happening.

Starting July 25, the Patton Volunteer Fire Company has been hosting the 100th annual convention. Two teams per fire department across Cambria County (with the exception of softball, golf and horseshoes) compete in various contests. Winning teams will be awarded trophies following each event.

The fire department with the highest number of points at the end of the week will be awarded the Grand Champion Trophy. Points will be awarded in the following contests: softball, battle of the barrel, bowling, golf, hose efficiency, pumping contest, team firefighter’s proficiency, horseshoes, three-point shootout, darts, sink the bucket and the bucket brigade.

Additionally, the host fire department (Patton) will delegate the Tibbot Award to the department that “demonstrates a positive spirit of competitive fun while participating in the most events throughout the convention.”

The remainder of the events at the Patton Volunteer Fire Department are as follows.

Friday, July 30

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. – Members Voting (Contres Greer Social Hall)

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. – Refreshments at the Contres Greer Social Hall (Northern Cambria)

10:00 a.m. – Memorial Service (at Spangler Fire Company Memorial Park in Northern Cambria)

11:00 a.m. – Business Meeting Morning Session at the Contres Greer Social Hall (Northern Cambria)

12:00 p.m. – Memorial Luncheon at the Contres Greer Social Hall (Northern Cambria)

3:00 to 11:00 p.m. – Kitchen Open

3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Bar Opens

2:00 p.m. – Business Meeting Afternoon Session (Queen of Peace Social Hall)

5:00 p.m. – Delegates Banquet (Queen of Peace Social Hall)

6:00 p.m. – Bucket Brigade (Captains Meeting)

6:30 p.m. – Bucket Brigade

8:00 to 9:02 p.m. – Mug night

9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Entertainment (Band)

Saturday, July 31

9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Registration Open

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Kitchen Open

9:30 a.m. – Pumping Contest (Captains Meeting)

10:00 a.m. – Pumping Contest sponsored by Electric Motor and Supply Inc.

11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Bar Open

1:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Apparatus Judging (At Cambria Heights High School)

2:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Parade Line up (Mellon Ave. Patton)

5:00 p.m. – Grand Convention Parade sponsored by Electric Motor and Supply Inc., Patton Wind Farm and Servpro Award of Tibbott Trophy to the winners during the parade Parade Trophy’s to be awarded following the parade Directly after the Parade – Drum and Bugle Concert (at the fire station)

9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Entertainment (Band)

Sunday, Aug. 1

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Feel the Burn 5K race sponsored by Servpro

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Dinner for sale at the fire station

1:00 p.mm. – Drawing for Basket Action

For more information, visit Patton Fire Company’s Facebook or head to the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association’s website.