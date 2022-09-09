CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out to different food and craft vendors, performers, and reenactments. Saturday will also have the Altoona Antique Car Club.

Ron Shawley, one of the event organizers, said that this is meant to teach the history of different wars and how it shapes the future. He hopes the younger attendees can return these lessons to their classroom.

“We’re the ones who built this county and the counties around us. Our forefathers know that their legacy is being continued,” Shawley said. “So we want to showcase our past, present, and, importantly, our future for our children to carry on this authenticity and history. “

Additionally, the festival will accept paper goods or food donations for veterans all weekend. Plus, they will take any monetary donations at the parking lot.

Shawley said that, rain or shine, the festival will happen on both days.