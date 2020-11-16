Cambria, Clearfield County legislators announce local school safety grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten schools in legislative districts represented by state Reps. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria), and Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) have earned Safe School Targeted Grants through the Department of Education.

These are competitive grants for which the schools applied. In addition, there are grants awarded in individual categories such as prevention and reduction of violent incidents, purchase of safety and security-related equipment and training, and compensation of school resource and police officers. Representative Tommy Sankey



Schools being awarded grants are as follows:

Clearfield Alliance Christian School – $16,932

Clearfield Area School District – $60,000

Curwensville Area School District – $26,000

Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Johnstown – $25,000

DuBois Area School District – $84,903.30 (three-grant total)

DuBois Central Catholic – $1,881.60

Greater Johnstown School District – $105,000 (three-grant total)

Holy Name School, Johnstown – $25,000

Northern Cambria School District – $60,000

West Branch Area School District – $24,950

Both public and private schools were eligible to apply for a portion of the more than $9 million in grants. Congratulations to these schools for taking the initiative on behalf of their students, staff, and community. Representative Jim Rigby



Grant funding was made available through Act 30 of 2020, which set aside money for school entities to apply for and use as part of a COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant program.