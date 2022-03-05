CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An old church building with decades of history will see new life thanks to the Steeples Project, a campaign to turn former churches into exciting new venues within a growing cultural district in Johnstown.

Following more than a dozen years of vacancy, the former St. Columba church building on Broad Street in Cambria City has been around since the early 1900s.

“The vision for this building is to turn this into a theater for dramatic arts, we do not have a theater or a venue that is specifically dedicated to live theater,” Project Manager for the Steeples Project Dave Hurst said.

Hurst says that’s what Steeples Project is all about, breathing new life into old church buildings.

“So the goal is to encourage the community to stop thinking about this as an old vacant church building and to start to think about it as a theater,” Hurst said.

John Skelley is the President of Ancient Order of Hibernians, America’s oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal organization, he says the St. Columba church is part of the original Irish parish.

“This was part of the Irish community and the church has been vacant for awhile, so it has been converted from a church to a theater space,” Skelley said.

“It’s been 13 years since the building has been opened and it’s been our privilege to bring it back to the community and open the doors, and we’re doing that through that this Waking Columba event and it’s going to be really nice for the community to get back inside and see what it still looks like,” Chairman of the Board Steeples Project Kim Rauch said.

Waking Columba Weekend will be on March 12th and 13th, and will celebrate the Irish parish’s past and thespian future.