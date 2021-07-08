Calling all creatives: Bellefonte searching for #LoveBFT art installation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bellefonte Inc. is calling on all creatives to submit their ideas for a new, physical representation of their campaign #LoveBFT.

In 2020, the campaign launched heart-themed Bellefonte t-shirts and tote bags, promoting the area as a great place to live, visit, and have a business.

Now, they’re looking to take it a step further with an art installation that will be rotated throughout town.

“It is about being part of our community,” said Jennilyn Schuster, Main Street manager for Downtown Bellefonte Inc. “It’s such a great opportunity to kind of showcase what you do as an artist, it’s also a great way to give back, and how cool would it be to have your artwork kind of spread all over social media by different people.”

Photos by Bona fide Photography – Central PA Photographer

If you see the installation around Bellefonte or during special events, you’re encouraged to take photos with it and post them on social media with the hashtag “LoveBFT.”

“We want this to be something super fun, it’s going to be a great Instagram-able moment, but we really want to bring the Love Bellefonte campaign to life,” said Schuster.

Bellefonte received a grant to have the installation produced.

According to Downtown Bellefonte, proposals must include:

A concept design by the artist representing the project Cost of materials, including those needed to build the movable piece Note: must be able to be moved with everyday tools, like a pickup truck. Artist fees Proposed dimensions of installation and execution timeline Description of preservation of the installation (i.e., how will it be weather resistant?) A short bio of the artist(s)

Proposals close on August 1 and should be emailed to Ellen Matis, board president, at ellen.m.matis@gmail.com.

The winning installation will be chosen during the Board of Directors meeting on August 10, 2021.