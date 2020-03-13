Call for more firefighter funding

(WTAJ) — The Auditor General of Pennsylvania announced he’ll be conducting a review to ensure volunteer firefighters will receive more state and federal aid.

State aid for volunteers went down by $17 million between 2013 and 2018.

Funds went up slightly last year though the auditor general says it’s not enough.

“I want to make certain that all volunteer firefighters are not being short-changed by the state government or any other funding source that should be available to help make sure these brave people have the equipment they need to protect our communities,” said Eugene DePasquale: Auditor General of Pennsylvania.

In his statement, DePasquale adds that it’s hard to predict funds every year as a burden for struggling firefighter companies.

State aid comes from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums, which is provided to volunteer firefighter relief associations.