Cakeshop starts fund for local woman battling cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local bakery and cafe in Centre County is asking for the community’s support to help a woman battling ovarian cancer for the second time.

The owners of The Cakeshop by Tati, who are close family friends with the woman and her family, have organized a tip jar and GoFundMe to help cover some of her treatment.

If you visit the store in-person through this Sunday, all sales of chocolate dipped cake balls, which are colored to match the ovarian cancer ribbon, will go toward the donations.

“They’re her favorite actually, they’re her favorite dessert,” said Derek Polay, a part-owner of The Cakeshop by Tati. “Her daughter actually stopped by to pick up a bunch to bring home because she can’t leave her house too much.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000.