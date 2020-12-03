Bystanders pull intoxicated man from car before train crashed into it

ANTIS TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was taken into custody after he was found drunk at the scene of a train crash in Antis Township.

State Police report they arrived at the scene of the crash around 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 to find the man’s Buick to have been hit by the train. The car and train came to a stop 500 feet from the crossing.

Police say they then found 60-year-old Daniel Lindgren laying in the grass near the crossing. He was pulled from the car by two witnesses. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

