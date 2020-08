By the numbers: A week’s look at COVID-19 in our central region

(WTAJ) — COVID-19 has done a number on our area, our state, our country, and the world.

Here’s a look at the numbers in our central PA region from Sunday, August 2nd to Saturday, August 8th with all 10 counties’ case increases.

Cambria County saw the biggest increase with 68 new cases while Blair County is right behind with 50 new cases. Centre County has the most overall cases. Huntingdon county once had the most, but according to the Department of Corrections, 184 of the 305 cases were in prisoners at Huntingdon SCI.

This week does not include Sunday, August 9, 2020 where Cameron County confirmed their 7th case.

Our central region has seen a bigger increase over the past week, from 1 or 2 cases a day to double digits as of late.

Sunday 8/2 –

Bedford: 130

Blair: 224

Cambria: 267

Cameron: 6

Centre: 357

Clearfield: 136

Elk: 44

Huntingdon: 288

Jefferson: 58

Somerset: 124

Monday 8/3 –

Bedford: 130

Blair: 233 +9 cases

Cambria: 274 +7 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 358 +1 case

Clearfield: 141 +5 cases

Elk: 45 +1 case

Huntingdon: 290 +2 cases

Jefferson: 58

Somerset: 125 +1 case

Tuesday 8/4 –

Bedford: 133 +3 cases

Blair: 238 +5 cases

Cambria: 282 + 8 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 359 +1 case

Clearfield: 142 +1 case

Elk: 46 +1 case

Huntingdon: 290

Jefferson: 60 +2 cases

Somerset: 128 +3 cases

Wednesday 8/5 –

Bedford: 134 +1 case

Blair: 241 +3 cases

Cambria: 312 +30 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 361 +2 cases

Clearfield: 144 +2 cases

Elk: 46

Huntingdon: 295 +5 cases

Jefferson: 61 +1 case

Somerset: 127 -1 case

Thursday 8/6 –

Bedford: 136 +2 cases

Blair: 255 +14 cases

Cambria: 322 +10 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 364 +3 cases

Clearfield: 150 +6 cases

Elk: 48 +2 cases

Huntingdon: 295

Jefferson: 61

Somerset: 127

Friday 8/7 –

Bedford: 138 +2 cases

Blair: 265 + 10 cases

Cambria: 328 +6 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 368 +4 cases

Clearfield: 156 +6 cases

Elk: 48

Huntingdon: 300 +5 cases

Jefferson: 62 +1 case

Somerset: 129 +2 cases

Saturday 8/8 –

Bedford: 141 +3 cases

Blair: 274 +9 cases

Cambria: 335 +7 cases

Cameron: 6

Centre: 370 +2 cases

Clearfield: 166 +10 cases

Elk: 48

Huntingdon: 305 +5 cases

Jefferson: 68 +6 cases

Somerset: 133 +4 cases

WEEK TOTAL-

Bedford: +11 cases

Blair: +50 cases

Cambria: +68 cases

Cameron: +0 cases

Centre: +13 cases

Clearfield: +30 cases

Elk: +4 cases

Huntingdon: +17 cases

Jefferson: +10 cases

Somerset: +9 cases