Buttigieg discusses Johnstown transportation grant

(WTAJ) — United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently spoke on the importance of a $24.4 million grant awarded to the city of Johnstown.

The money is funded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant, which will fund the Iron-to-Arts corridor project. That includes upgrades to the Johnstown train station, inclined plane transit system and the CamTran downtown intermodal transportation system.

Buttigieg said there was $1 billion in funding to distribute, but that the department received over $10 billion worth of applications.

“Programs like the one we’re using to help Johnstown are about to get a lot bigger,” Buttigieg said. “We’re getting ready to tee up hundreds of billions of dollars in funding across the coming years and it’s going to go to all kinds of different efforts from streetscape improvements and trail visions like this, all the way through to multimodal facilities that connect freight from rail to trucks, ports, airports, you name it. Everything about our transportation infrastructure has needed to be invested in for a very long time, so it’s all hands on deck to make sure that we can effectively deploy these taxpayer dollars to make everything stronger.”