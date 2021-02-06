Busy ice fishing season at Prince Gallitzin State Park

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With many people looking for things to do outside, Prince Gallitzin State Park DCNR ranger, Tom Haluska said they have seen an increase in the number of people fishing this year, and it isn’t just locals.

“This lake is one of the few in the area that has good ice so it’s kind of been a destination seeing people from West Virginia, Ohio, New York,” Haluska said.

But Gallitzin resident Russell Bruce is no stranger to ice fishing and he said it’s been over a year since there has been safe ice to go on, so he’s happy to be back.

“As long as the ice permits I’ll be out there like I said it’s my passion,” Bruce said.

And after over 20 years of experience, he offers advice.

“It’s not skill, it’s longevity, I could put in between 8 and 14 hours on the ice at any given time and I think sooner or later the fish are going to bite,” Bruce said.

Bruce said no fish is worth your life, so take extra precaution when going out.

“It’s important that you actually have a stick, you want to gauge the ice the reports that are given their not law,” Bruce said.

DCNR ranger, Haluska, said there is no such thing as safe ice soo he recommends bringing a few things along.

“We always recommend and try to educate on wearing a life jacket or some type of flotation device,” Haluska said.

Another thing he urges fisherman to have on hand …

“Ice picks are another thing they can help you if you were to break through the ice to climb out,” Haluska said.

Other things he suggests are wearing ice cleats, carrying rope, and checking the DNR website before heading out.