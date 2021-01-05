Businesses reopen as Governor’s Restrictions lift

MARTINSBURG, Pa. — Restaurants, and social clubs, may begin serving indoor diners at 50-percent capacity — if they’ve completed an on-line self certification process. Otherwise, they’ll be able to open at 25-percent capacity. Indoor recreation and health facilities like gyms and spas can open at 50% capacity with appointments strongly encouraged. All entertainment — such as casinos, theaters, and museums — can also open at 50%. Businesses are now able to resume operations at 75 percent occupancy. Gathering limits will still be in place and telework must continue unless impossible.

Traditions Restaurant & Bakery says they are blessed to live in such a supportive community. “I think it’s important to support a local community because we give to them and they can give back to us there are so many local businesses here like lumber and there’s Ritchey’s Dairy and there’s a furniture store and different things like that and it’s nice to buy local when you can and in turn I think people like to buy support local when they can,” says General Manager, Arley Hooder.

Even the mayor of Martinsburg was quick to support indoor dining on the first day of the re-opening. “During the shutdown period that our gov. Placed upon us I was encouraging people to support our local restaurants by ordering takeout but it’s a blessing to be able to sit inside a restaurant to eat our meals,” says Martinsburg Mayor, Richard Brantner Sr. The restaurant says while they’re revenue took a major hit, many of their customers supported them through the shutdown and respected their decision to close and do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.