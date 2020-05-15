Businesses operating differently after COVID-19 shutdown

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses fortunate enough to reopen on Friday are adjusting their practices to better serve the community.

In Hollidaysburg, employees at FINDS Furniture Consignment are wiping down every touchable surface as frequently as possible.

“The hardest thing is don’t touch everything. You want to because it’s cute, and it’s fun, and you remember that your grandma had, and you say you want to touch this, and open a lid, and open drawer. We’re just asking that you kinda put that to the side for now,” Owner Kerrie Kinzle said.

Customers are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing while inside the store.

Just down the street, Lightning Bug Gifts is focusing on their online sales, but allowing folks to pick-up their orders at their store front during a specific time every week.

“Selling online is way different than selling in person, especially when you’re selling handmade goods so we’ve had to adjust. We’ve been doing more videos online, just sort of like describing produces, showing people things more than we didn’t do before,” co-owner Becki Hollen said.

Both store owners said the community continued to support them during the 60-day shutdown.