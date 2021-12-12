Altoona businesses participate in this year’s first-ever Winterfest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas being just a little more than two weeks away, community members in Altoona shopped at this year’s Winterfest.

LaVintage Decor held the event, taking place for the first time this year, because they also had Summerfest and Fallfest. The event ran Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Owner of LaVintage Decor LaVonne Falbo provided patrons with some hot cocoa since the weather was not the most suitable for the marshmallow roasting.

“I think they just enjoyed the whole spirit of the season,” Falbo said. “And just the downtown businesses doing things together and I think that’s what they liked.”

Gift certificates were handed out by businesses and one lucky winner will receive a gift certificate of $345 that is good for all the businesses that participated. There will be a drawing on Tuesday to choose the lucky individual.

Below is a list of businesses that took part in Winterfest:

Levity Brewing Company

Shear Power

Prophet’s Melt Shop

Primal Eats

Kerr Kreations

JJ Hadley’s

Joos

Railroad City Brewing Company

Wildfire

Clay Cup/Westfall

Trade Secrets

LaVinatge Decor

Falbo continued by saying that they are looking forward to Winterfest happening next year.