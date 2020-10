BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another large sum of money is being given to local businesses in Bedford County.

Ten businesses across the county will split more than $200,000 granted by the cares act. This is a portion of the 225 million dollars being given to businesses throughout the commonwealth for coronavirus relief.

$50,000 will go to the owners of the “Golden Eagle Inn Pub” in Bedford. Other venues will get 10 to 25-thousand dollars.