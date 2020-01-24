Businesses impacted by change to deer hunting opener

PUNSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Business owners were worried the change to a Saturday deer hunting opener would hurt profits, and many say their predictions came true.

Mahoning Valley Milling in Punxsutawney was open Thanksgiving Day for the first time ever, with the idea they’d get last minute shoppers

Owner Nick Wherle said the change disrupted the usual shopping schedule for his customers.

“Normally the days leading up to hunting season are crazy busy, whereas this year, it was nothing,” Wherle said. “We were very concerned, we weren’t sure what was going on, but all the traffic came on Friday.”

Wherle said Friday’s business made up for most of the loss in sales from the days before, they just weren’t prepared for the day to be so busy.

He also said Saturday and Sunday were busy shopping days.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission chose a Saturday opener to try to give people more opportunities to hunt.

If the season starts on Saturday again next year, Mahoning Valley Milling will rethink the days they’ll be open to Customers.

“We won’t be open on Thanksgiving,” Wherle said. “It just wasn’t worth losing family time, things like that just for hunting season.”

The Game Commission has said they will look at feedback and participation rates to decide if the Saturday opener is a permanent change.