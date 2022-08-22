CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 40,000 undergraduates made their way back to State College this weekend to kick off a new school year at Penn State, University Park.

“It feels great. I definitely missed being here,” Jake Peak, a Penn State University junior said. “Walking out of my classes and seeing the streets flooded with kids and stuff is definitely pretty cool.”

Those “floods” made their way into local bars and restaurants this weekend too.

“I’ve been an owner here for about 14 years and you never really can get used to it,” J.R. Mangan, owner of Café 210 West said.

“It was very busy,” Jessica Wargo, general manager of Federal Taphouse said. “We were busy from open to close.”

With much of the downtown hospitality staff also being students, Wargo said it was difficult to keep up with the weekend’s demands.

“A lot of people had to work a little more hours than most, but they really stepped up and did a great job,” Wargo said.

Federal Taphouse and Cafe 210 West said they are constantly hiring as students come and go.

“We’re pretty much also hiring up to 100 employees with people graduating every three to four months,” Wargo said.

“We really have to hire quite a few people, as many as 35 new people every time,” Mangan said.

Students are stepping back into State College life — today’s the first day of classes at Penn State! Have a great year! pic.twitter.com/o9TgFGWCHq — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) August 22, 2022

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both said, however, that the energy of Penn Staters is what makes the community thrive.

“It’s a really nice community down here,” Wargo said.

“I love the excitement of this town,” Mangan said.