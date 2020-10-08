Local businesses announce military contracts during unique ‘Showcase for Commerce,’ event

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Business Showcase for Commerce typically draws in thousands of people each year but most of its events had to be canceled because of the coronavirus. Officials met today to discuss contracts between local companies and the military. They say while the ‘showcase,’ may not be here this year, the ‘commerce,’ is alive and well.

“We were not only able to get through COVID, we’re actually prospering,” said Bill Polacek, CEO of JWF Industries.

More than $100 million in military contracts between JWF Industries, Martin-Baker America and Concurrent Technologies were announced today.

JWF manufactures metal in the defense, commercial, airline and oil industries and racked in more than $50 million in contracts.

While many industries have slowed down due to the pandemic, the defense industry is thriving.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t hold our full-scale showcase for commerce but business is usual here, it did not slow down for us, as a matter of a fact, we’ve got just about as much work as we can handle,” said Matt Johnson, General Manager of Martin-Baker America.

The showcase normally serves as a networking event for companies to get contracts for the next year, but bigger companies like JWF and Martin-Baker America say they won’t skip a beat.

“Although they couldn’t meet and we couldn’t have the showcase this year, we have those relationships, they’re getting worked so this work is just spreading from JWF to the local community,” said Polacek.

Next year will be showcase’s 30th anniversary and the event is slated for June 2-4.