Business owners across Pennsylvania make voices heard in ‘COVID-19 Economic Business Survey’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Over 900 business owners across the commonwealth had the opportunity to make their voices heard to state House Republicans on what they feel they need to recover from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results from the ‘COVID-19 Economic Recovery Business Survey’ cited mitigation orders as what struggling business owners believed to be the biggest hinderance to their business and the economy overall.

According to State House Policy Chairman Martin Causer, one third of survey respondents said the best way to kick start the economy is to allow them to open for business once again, with another 28% suggesting tax reductions.

“This is a 42 page report but I could easily sum up the report with the overriding message in just five words. Get out of the way. If we want our state and regional economies to bounce back and be better than they were before, we need to get government out of the way and focus on policies that lower the cost of doing business and give employers and investors the tools they need to lead and succeed,” said Causer.