Burns: up to $1 million available to expand internet access in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns is urging local organizations to apply for state broadband expansion grants of up to $1 million per project.

This is part of Burn’s mission to increase connectivity and expand internet access in Cambria County, according to a press release.

“Access to the Internet is critical for just about every part of our modern lives,” Burns said in a press release. “I’m always working to expand access in Cambria County. From education to employment and economic competitiveness, Pennsylvania needs to prioritize expanding access — and I want to make sure local organizations are aware of this opportunity to do so.”

The grants are funded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program, the release said. They’re open to any nongovernmental entity with the technical, managerial and financial expertise to design, build and operate a high-speed broadband service infrastructure within Pennsylvania.

It’s reported the program provides up to $1 million for the acquisition, construction, equipment and site preparation costs associated with the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved areas.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 24. More information is available on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.