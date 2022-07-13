CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is currently seeking nominations for the annual Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award.

The Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award works to recognize someone who has made a significant contribution to their community through volunteer work.

“Over the last several years we’ve been able to honor some truly remarkable people doing great work in our communities,” Burns said. “The Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award is meant to shine a light on those who donate their precious time and energy to create positive changes in their community. If you know someone who you think fits that description, then I urge you to nominate them!”

Given to an outstanding volunteer in the 72nd Legislative District, the award was created in honor of Charlie Vizzini, who volunteered more than 9,000 hours in Burns’ legislative office – fielding more than 1,000 constituent service matters and saving taxpayers more than $100,000.

To be eligible, one must:

Be a resident living within Burns’ 72 nd Legislative District.

Legislative District. Regularly volunteer to make the community a better place to live.

Be able to verify any stated volunteerism.

Written nominations should include:

The name and contact information of the person making the nomination, and the name and contact information of the person being nominated.

An essay of no more than 1,000 words explaining why the person deserves the award and what they have done for their community.

Nominations are due no later than Monday, Aug. 15 and should be mailed or delivered to Burns’ Portage office at 112-A Munster Road, Portage, PA 15946.